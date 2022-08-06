 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man receives 20-year sentence for drug, gun charges

  • Updated
  • 0

A U.S. District judge sentenced a Lincoln man Friday to 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine while carrying a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

In April 2021, Matthew Borden was taken into custody after investigators witnessed another party contact the 33-year-old outside his residence.

Officers found the other individual in possession of less than an ounce of meth, so they searched the car Borden was in and found a quarter-ounce of meth, a loaded .38 caliber revolver, ammunition and $6,286 in cash. A search of Borden's bedroom produced another half-ounce of meth and $76.

Law enforcement believes Borden delivered at least 1.5 kilograms of meth in the Lincoln area from June 2020 to April 2021.

Borden was given 15 years for conspiracy to deliver more than 500 milligrams of meth, with a prior conviction, and an additional five years for possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense. 

People are also reading…

4 dead at 2 different crime scenes 3 blocks apart in Laurel, Nebraska authorities say
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for attacking stranger downtown
Lincoln inmate charged with child enticement for Snapchatting teen, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News