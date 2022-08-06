Lincoln man receives 20-year sentence for drug, gun charges

A U.S. District judge sentenced a Lincoln man Friday to 20 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine while carrying a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

In April 2021, Matthew Borden was taken into custody after investigators witnessed another party contact the 33-year-old outside his residence.

Officers found the other individual in possession of less than an ounce of meth, so they searched the car Borden was in and found a quarter-ounce of meth, a loaded .38 caliber revolver, ammunition and $6,286 in cash. A search of Borden's bedroom produced another half-ounce of meth and $76.

Law enforcement believes Borden delivered at least 1.5 kilograms of meth in the Lincoln area from June 2020 to April 2021.

Borden was given 15 years for conspiracy to deliver more than 500 milligrams of meth, with a prior conviction, and an additional five years for possessing a firearm during or in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.