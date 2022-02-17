 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man randomly attacked 69-year-old at bus stop, police say

A 40-year-old Lincoln man attacked a 69-year-old man at a bus stop Wednesday morning in an apparent random act of violence that resulted in serious injuries, according to police. 

"By all accounts, it was unprovoked," Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said Thursday morning, about 24 hours after Mario Martinez was arrested for the alleged attack near 11th and O streets. 

Mario Martinez

Martinez 

Vigil said Martinez approached the 69-year-old at around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and allegedly asked him if he wanted to live or die before repeatedly punching him in the head and upper torso, causing "significant" injuries. 

Martinez had fled the immediate area by the time police arrived, Vigil said, but was located and detained nearby. 

The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

The 69-year-old was admitted to a local hospital Wednesday, and remained there Thursday morning, Vigil said. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening. 

