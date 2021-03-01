Lincoln man rammed woman and child in drunken road rage, police say

Police arrested a 30-year-old Lincoln man Friday afternoon for allegedly ramming a car with a woman and child inside while in a drunken road rage.

Officer Erin Spilker said police were called just before noon to the area of 14th and A streets on a hit-and-run crash. A 40-year-old woman said she was near 21st and C streets when she noticed a Buick LeSabre coming up behind her car at a high rate of speed.

She told police she had to swerve in order to avoid a collision. Further down the road, she ended up stopped beside the LeSabre at a traffic light. Spilker said the man yelled at her, then pulled in front of her and put his car in reverse, intentionally ramming the front of her car.

The woman told police she feared for herself and her 5-year-old son.

She was able to get the license plate number and called police, who found Skyler Dounce at an apartment complex near 17th and E streets, where he was arguing with several people outside.

Spilker said Dounce appeared to be under the influence, failed field sobriety tests and ultimately tested .198, more than twice the legal limit to drive. She said they arrested him on suspicion of DUI and second-degree assault.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

