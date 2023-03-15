A 50-year-old Lincoln man accosted a gas station attendant and later punched her in the face after she asked him to leave the Phillips 66 when he began hitting the slot machine he had been playing there, police alleged in court filings.

Trevor Zellers became upset with the convenience store's slot machines at around 5:30 p.m. March 2 and began striking the machine he was playing when the clerk, a 33-year-old woman, asked him to leave the gas station, Lincoln Police Officer Brian Gruber said in the affidavit for his arrest.

Zellers hurled expletives at the clerk as he walked out of the Phillips 66, near 16th and South streets, and the 33-year-old store clerk followed him, Gruber said in the affidavit.

Once outside, Zellers punched the woman twice in the face before an employee of the attached Subway intervened, Gruber said.

Zellers then fell onto the Subway employee, a 30-year-old woman, who later told police her injuries required surgery.

A witness noted the license plate number of Zellers's SUV, which he used to flee the area before police arrived.

He was arrested Saturday amid an unrelated run-in with police.

Prosecutors charged him Monday with first-degree assault, a felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

