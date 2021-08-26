 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man pulls knife on women after asking for cigarette, police say
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man pulls knife on women after asking for cigarette, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Welcome to your daily dose of self defense. Your life could depend on it. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

A Lincoln man who had approached two women near 14th and South streets on Wednesday to ask for a cigarette, pulled a knife on the women when they told him no, according to police. 

Hank Arkulari

Arkulari

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said two women were working at a house in the area when they went outside to throw trash away. 

That's when Hank Arkulari Jr., 45, approached the women, they told police. 

After his request for a cigarette was denied, police say Arkulari pulled a knife and walked toward the women, who went back into the house and called police. 

Officers arrived and arrested Arkulari, who they say had two knives in his possession as well as 10 credit cards and two Nebraska IDs that he had stolen.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and felony criminal possession of a financial transaction device. 

Arkulari was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Nebraska State Patrol opens new headquarters in Lincoln
Lancaster County Board approves budget with 1 cent decrease in tax rate
NU regent Jack Stark charged with felony count of witness tampering
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These traps could be the best weapon against murder hornets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News