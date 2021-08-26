Lincoln man pulls knife on women after asking for cigarette, police say

A Lincoln man who had approached two women near 14th and South streets on Wednesday to ask for a cigarette, pulled a knife on the women when they told him no, according to police.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said two women were working at a house in the area when they went outside to throw trash away.

That's when Hank Arkulari Jr., 45, approached the women, they told police.

After his request for a cigarette was denied, police say Arkulari pulled a knife and walked toward the women, who went back into the house and called police.

Officers arrived and arrested Arkulari, who they say had two knives in his possession as well as 10 credit cards and two Nebraska IDs that he had stolen.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and felony criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

Arkulari was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

