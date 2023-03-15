Police arrested a 24-year-old Lincoln man Tuesday night, four days after he allegedly pulled a handgun on another motorist over a traffic dispute downtown, according to authorities.

A 23-year-old man told police he was dropping his girlfriend off in the Haymarket at around 8:30 p.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled up behind his and started honking its horn near Eighth and P streets, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The 23-year-old told the driver, later identified as Riley Scott of Lincoln, to be patient.

Scott then pulled beside the man's car and pointed a black revolver at him before leaving the area, Kocian said.

Investigators found Scott at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday near 32nd and R streets and approached him, but the 24-year-old ran from police and reached from his waistband, Kocian said.

Scott eventually fell over a metal chain-link fence, sending the object he had grabbed from his waistband sliding across the ground, according to police.

Investigators took Scott into custody and found a 9 mm handgun nearby. They also found three syringes that contained suspected methamphetamine residue, Kocian said.

The handgun had been reported stolen from northeast Lincoln in October.

Police arrested Scott on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

