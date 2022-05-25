Lincoln man posed as relative, defrauded 85-year-old, police say

A 61-year-old Lincoln man posed as his step-father-in-law and defrauded the 85-year-old of more than $50,000, according to police.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the department began investigating after the 85-year-old man's daughter reported a large sum of money was missing from his account in early April.

Paul Sheldon, the 85-year-old's stepson-in-law, had been impersonating his relative in at least 18 phone calls with the man's bank, directing money to be wired into different accounts, Vollmer said.

Sheldon ultimately defrauded the 85-year-old of $50,300, Vollmer said.

He was arrested and booked into the Lancaster County jail this week on suspicion of theft by deception and senior adult abuse.

Vollmer said it's unclear if police have recovered the stolen funds. The 85-year-old victim died in early May, Vollmer said, about a month after his daughter reported the fraud.

