 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Lincoln man pointed loaded gun at younger brother after fight, police say

  • 0

A 19-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after a fight with his younger brother devolved into what police allege amounts to two felony crimes.

Police arrested Christian Furtwangler on suspicion of use of deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at several family members early Friday morning following a physical altercation with his 18-year-old brother, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Christian Furtwangler

Furtwangler

Officers responded to the family's house near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road around 3 a.m. Friday, finding the 18-year-old "in an altered level of consciousness and bleeding from the mouth," Kocian said.

First responders took the 18-year-old to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he suffered during the fight, Kocian said.

Police, who recovered a 9 mm handgun at the scene, took Furtwangler to the Lancaster County jail.

People are also reading…

At trial for Lincoln man's killing, Omaha defendant tells jury: 'I had nothing to do with this'
Nebraska State Penitentiary housing unit closed due to water leak
2 Lincoln men killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bronze statues found in Italy could transform understanding of Ancient Rome's early years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News