Lincoln man pointed loaded gun at younger brother after fight, police say

A 19-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after a fight with his younger brother devolved into what police allege amounts to two felony crimes.

Police arrested Christian Furtwangler on suspicion of use of deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at several family members early Friday morning following a physical altercation with his 18-year-old brother, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Officers responded to the family's house near 53rd Street and Old Cheney Road around 3 a.m. Friday, finding the 18-year-old "in an altered level of consciousness and bleeding from the mouth," Kocian said.

First responders took the 18-year-old to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he suffered during the fight, Kocian said.

Police, who recovered a 9 mm handgun at the scene, took Furtwangler to the Lancaster County jail.