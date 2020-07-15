Lincoln man pointed AR-15, threatened man who confronted him about smashing car, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Lincoln man pointed an AR-15 rifle at another man and threatened to kill him after a confrontation in the Bethany neighborhood Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

A 34-year-old man driving through the 6500 block of Fairfax Avenue slowed down after seeing a man hitting a vehicle with what he thought was a stick, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The concerned man got out to investigate and the other man began yelling at him and tried to start a fight, then went to his garage and returned with an AR-15, pointed it at him, cocked the weapon and threatened to kill him, he told police.

The other man drove away, and officers went to the area and found the resident at the address matched the suspect description, Spilker said.

That man, identified as Dominic Kinser, told police he was damaging his own vehicle with a shovel, she said.

Officers searched his garage and found an AR-15 and also found a shotgun stored there, Spilker said.

Kinser was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

