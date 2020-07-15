You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man pointed AR-15, threatened man who confronted him about smashing car, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man pointed AR-15, threatened man who confronted him about smashing car, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A 20-year-old Lincoln man pointed an AR-15 rifle at another man and threatened to kill him after a confrontation in the Bethany neighborhood Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said. 

A 34-year-old man driving through the 6500 block of Fairfax Avenue slowed down after seeing a man hitting a vehicle with what he thought was a stick, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The concerned man got out to investigate and the other man began yelling at him and tried to start a fight, then went to his garage and returned with an AR-15, pointed it at him, cocked the weapon and threatened to kill him, he told police. 

The other man drove away, and officers went to the area and found the resident at the address matched the suspect description, Spilker said.

Kinser

Dominic Kinser

That man, identified as Dominic Kinser, told police he was damaging his own vehicle with a shovel, she said. 

Officers searched his garage and found an AR-15 and also found a shotgun stored there, Spilker said. 

Kinser was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln man arrested in fatal stabbing
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty of felony motor vehicle homicide
Utah man arrested in Grand Island after car chase reaches 155 mph

 

View Comments
1
0
0
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News