Shooting at 27th and Holdrege, 5.16

Lincoln police officers stand on the southeast corner of the intersection of 27th and Holdrege streets, where a man was found dead of a gunshot wound on May 16.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

The suspect in a May killing in broad daylight across the street from a police station has pleaded not guilty.

Michael D. Dewey, 22, signed a waiver of his appearance at his district court arraignment, which had been set for next week. He hasn't yet been given a trial date.

Dewey remains in jail, with his bond set at $2 million.

Dewey is alleged to have shot and killed 47-year-old Desmond L. Fowler on the sidewalk at 27th and Holdrege streets at about 9:40 a.m. May 16, after a disagreement that started two blocks away.

In court documents, police said Dewey and another man had gone to 27th and Potter streets to buy drugs, but the man with the drugs wasn't there.

Fowler, who lived in the area, began yelling at the man with Dewey, then followed on foot as they drove away. At a red light at 27th and Holdrege, police said Dewey allegedly fired several shots at Fowler, hitting him in the head.

Police arrested Dewey that night, and prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and attempted escape from detention while under arrest.

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

