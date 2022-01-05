Lincoln man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in June shooting outside party

The man arrested in connection to a June shooting outside a house party in northeast Lincoln has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Shantrel Hickey, 26, appeared in Lancaster County District Court by video from the jail at a brief hearing Wednesday, where he was arraigned on the murder charge, as well as use of a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
He hasn't yet been given a trial date.
The charges stem from a June 12 house party near 61st and Adams streets that first devolved into a fight and then a shootout, leaving Deontae Abron hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his face.
Abron died at an Omaha hospital on June 15.
Lincoln Police arrested Shantrel Hickey and his 24-year-old brother, Daqwan Hickey, in July.
Daqwan Hickey is accused of possession of a firearm by prohibited person for allegedly shooting into the air at the same party.
At a preliminary hearing last month in Shantrel Hickey's case, LPD Investigator Jeff Sorensen said the brothers were on security video at the Railyard late June 11 and early June 12, then in video outside the party.
In the party video, both could be seen firing firearms, one into the air and the other toward a group where Abron was standing, he said.
Officers found multiple shell casings in and around the area on the street.
Asked by defense attorney Bradley Sipp if he could personally identify Shantrel Hickey, Sorensen said he couldn't.
He said they used the clothes they were seen wearing earlier that night to help identify them in video taken of a large fight and shooting near 61st and Adams streets, where Abron was shot.
Sorensen said two confidential informants also identified him.
