Lincoln man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder in June shooting outside party

The man arrested in connection to a June shooting outside a house party in northeast Lincoln has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Shantrel Hickey, 26, appeared in Lancaster County District Court by video from the jail at a brief hearing Wednesday, where he was arraigned on the murder charge, as well as use of a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

He hasn't yet been given a trial date.

The charges stem from a June 12 house party near 61st and Adams streets that first devolved into a fight and then a shootout, leaving Deontae Abron hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his face.

Abron died at an Omaha hospital on June 15.

Lincoln Police arrested Shantrel Hickey and his 24-year-old brother, Daqwan Hickey, in July.

Daqwan Hickey is accused of possession of a firearm by prohibited person for allegedly shooting into the air at the same party.