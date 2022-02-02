Lincoln man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder for fight that led to man's death

A 51-year-old Lincoln man accused of hitting a man with a heavy pole and killing him in the middle of the day near one of the busiest intersections in town in October has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Brian Adams Sr. hasn't yet been given a trial date in connection to the death of Trevious "Trey" Clark, 29.

Police said a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 18 sent police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to an apartment house at 26th and Vine streets where Clark had been struck in the head during a fight in the driveway.

When police arrived 3 minutes later, people on the scene were performing CPR. Clark was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Adams at a home in southwest Lincoln a few hours later, and he was hospitalized for injuries suspected to have been from the fight. He was later released and taken to the county jail.

Prosecutors later charged him with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

