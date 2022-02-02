 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man pleads not guilty to second-degree murder for fight that led to man's death

  Updated
A Lincoln man was killed in a fight near 26th and Vine streets Monday, and the suspect was arrested across town a few hours later, police said.

A 51-year-old Lincoln man accused of hitting a man with a heavy pole and killing him in the middle of the day near one of the busiest intersections in town in October has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. 

Brian Adams Sr. hasn't yet been given a trial date in connection to the death of Trevious "Trey" Clark, 29.

Brian Adams Sr.

Brian Adams Sr.

Police said a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Oct. 18 sent police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to an apartment house at 26th and Vine streets where Clark had been struck in the head during a fight in the driveway.

When police arrived 3 minutes later, people on the scene were performing CPR.

Clark was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

Trevious Clark

Clark 

Police arrested Adams at a home in southwest Lincoln a few hours later, and he was hospitalized for injuries suspected to have been from the fight. He was later released and taken to the county jail.

Prosecutors later charged him with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

Homicide, 10.18

Police stand between two houses near 26th and Vine streets, where a suspected homicide was reported in October 2021. 
Homicide, 10.18

Lincoln police officers stand behind a van near 26th and Vine streets where police say a man was killed during a fight in October 2021.
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News