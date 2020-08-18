You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man pleads not guilty to murder for fatal shooting at bar break in March
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man pleads not guilty to murder for fatal shooting at bar break in March

{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting scene

Police cars fill O Street after a shooting in March.

 Michael Lecher, courtesy photo

A Lincoln man facing murder and gun charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man downtown in March has pleaded not guilty. 

Marcus Winston, 35, had been set for arraignment Wednesday morning but instead entered the plea in writing and waived his court appearance. 

Winston hasn't yet been given a trial date on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony for Timothy Montgomery’s killing during a disturbance at 13th and O streets shortly before bar break.

Marcus Winston

Winston

Police said multiple officers working in the downtown area heard gunshots at 1:31 a.m. March 15 and found Montgomery, who had been shot once in the chest.

Former Lincoln man accused of killing his fiancee in Malmo pleads not guilty

He died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.

Police contacted another man, Nathaniel Love, after being called to a medical emergency at an apartment near Eighth and G streets about 20 minutes after the shooting on O Street. He had been shot in the leg. 

Lincoln police cite 19-year-old after he reports shotgun stolen from his unlocked pickup

Police suspected he had been shot by Winston.

Love, who is accused of being an accessory to a felony in connection to Montgomery's killing, entered a written not guilty plea last week. 

Lincoln man accused of exposing himself to Telegraph District yoga class

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News