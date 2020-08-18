Lincoln man pleads not guilty to murder for fatal shooting at bar break in March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man facing murder and gun charges in connection to the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man downtown in March has pleaded not guilty.

Marcus Winston, 35, had been set for arraignment Wednesday morning but instead entered the plea in writing and waived his court appearance.

Winston hasn't yet been given a trial date on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony for Timothy Montgomery’s killing during a disturbance at 13th and O streets shortly before bar break.

Police said multiple officers working in the downtown area heard gunshots at 1:31 a.m. March 15 and found Montgomery, who had been shot once in the chest.

He died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.

Police contacted another man, Nathaniel Love, after being called to a medical emergency at an apartment near Eighth and G streets about 20 minutes after the shooting on O Street. He had been shot in the leg.

Police suspected he had been shot by Winston.

Love, who is accused of being an accessory to a felony in connection to Montgomery's killing, entered a written not guilty plea last week.