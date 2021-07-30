 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man pleads not guilty to manslaughter for neighbor's death
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man pleads not guilty to manslaughter for neighbor's death

  • Updated
  • 0
Overnight shooting 3.21

Lincoln police remained on the scene Sunday after an overnight shooting near 10th and E streets near downtown Lincoln.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

A 53-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter for the death of his neighbor, Luis Noguera Comas, in March. 

Timothy McPeak hasn't yet been given a trial date following his arraignment Wednesday. 

If convicted, he would face up to 50 years on the assault charge and up to 20 years for manslaughter, a killing without malice upon a sudden quarrel or a death caused unintentionally during an unlawful act.

Timothy McPeak

Timothy McPeak made a brief court appearance Tuesday by video from his jail cell after being charged with manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection to Luis Noguera Comas' death March 20.

In court records, police say they went to an apartment building at 928 E St. at 8:21 p.m. March 20 on a disturbance and found Noguera in the hallway with severe wounds to his head.

Noguera, 76, died at the scene. An autopsy determined he died of a broken neck.

In the affidavit for McPeak's arrest, police said Noguera had threatened McPeak with a knife and that McPeak hit him and "knocked him out."

Jury deliberates Lincoln man's murder case for downtown shooting last year

A witness told police Noguera had knocked on McPeak's door with a knife in his hand and McPeak allegedly said: "If you're going to stab me, stab me" and "I'm going to kill you."

Police believe McPeak came out of his apartment and approached Noguera on the stairs, grabbing his ankle and right hand to disarm him, causing Noguera to fall.

McPeak asked other tenants to call for help.

Police found Noguera at the bottom of the stairs bleeding from his head, and McPeak, with blood on his right hand, outside the apartment building with several other residents.

They interviewed and arrested McPeak at the scene.

Nebraska inmate's murder trial is delayed as violation of speedy trial rule is alleged
Lincoln man on trial for murder: 'It looked like they was going to kill my cousin'
Former Husker sentenced to pay $1,000 fine for role in alleged 2019 sexual assault
+2 
McPeak

Timothy McPeak

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News