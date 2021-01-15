Lincoln man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in father's fatal shooting

A 21-year-old Lincoln man accused of fatally shooting his father in July pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Adolfo Ortiz appeared in court by Zoom from the jail Wednesday for his arraignment. He hasn't yet been set for trial for 48-year-old Adolfo Lemus Aguado's killing.

If convicted, Ortiz would get a life sentence.

In an affidavit for his arrest, police said Ortiz had shown up at his family's home at 1308 Washington St., banging on the front door at about 5 a.m. July 13, and once inside "began to act very strange."

Police said he went to his bedroom, came back with a gun, pointed it at his father and tried to shoot, but the gun misfired. He went back to his room, fired a shot, then came out again and fired twice, hitting and killing Lemus Aguado, they allege.

Police say they followed a blood trail to Ortiz about a block away and took him into custody.

