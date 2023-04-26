A 29-year-old Lincoln man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for a shooting in January that killed his 18-year-old neighbor, Julian Martinez.
Armon Rejai hasn't yet been set for trial.
At a preliminary hearing last month, the lead Lincoln Police investigator said Rejai was taking his dog on a walk on Jan. 21 near South 17th Street and Euclid Avenue when he got into an argument with his next-door neighbors about their dog being off the leash in their backyard.
Police said Rejai went inside but could hear them outside yelling, wanting him to fight. He came out and shot them with pepper spray, went back in and locked the deadbolt and retrieved a Glock 26.
Martinez was at his door, pounding on it, when Rejai opened his door and shot Martinez once before shutting and locking his door again and calling 911.
Martinez's roommates did CPR to try to save him, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Prosecutors initially charged Rejai with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, but later upgraded the murder charge.
If convicted, he would face an automatic life sentence.
