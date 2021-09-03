Lincoln man pleads no contest to manslaughter for shooting that killed his friend

In a packed courtroom Friday, a 20-year-old Lincoln man pleaded no contest to manslaughter for unintentionally shooting and killing his close friend and roommate last year.

Zachariah Serna had been nearing trial for causing the death of Gavin Hall, a 20-year-old prison guard, at around 12:30 a.m. July 4, 2020.

Police initially said that at a small gathering at the home at 2701 S. 40th St., some participants apparently "were playing around and a firearm was involved."

They found Hall dead of a single gunshot wound to the head.

At Friday's hearing, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid provided previously unreleased details, including that Serna initially told police he and Hall and a third roommate were horse-playing in the hallway during which his shotgun that had been propped up against the wall was knocked over and went off.

But others at the small gathering told police the shotgun had been in Serna's bedroom.

"And that Mr. Serna at some point during the horse-play went to retrieve the shotgun, and they described hearing what they believed to be a racking of that shotgun," Reid said.