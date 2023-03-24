A Lincoln man on Friday pleaded no contest to manslaughter for causing the death of his neighbor in 2021.

Timothy McPeak, 54, will face a prison sentence of up to 20 years at his sentencing next month, as part of the plea deal where the prosecutor dismissed a felony assault charge that could've led to up to 50 years more prison time.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Pruess said McPeak caused Luis Noguera Comas' death on March 20, 2021, unintentionally during an assault.

She said that night Lincoln police officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment building at 928 E St. at where they found Noguera Comas deceased in the hallway with injuries to his head so severe they initially thought he had been shot.

An autopsy showed the 76-year-old Lincoln man had died of a broken neck.

Pruess said that day McPeak told an officer that his upstairs neighbor, Noguera Comas, had come to his door with a knife before retreating upstairs. When Noguera Comas returned and knocked again, McPeak said he went into the hallway and yelled at him.

She said McPeak said: "He stands there with a knife, backs up the stairs, I grab the knife, I broke it, grabbed his foot and trip him up the stairs and then he fell."

Pruess said neighbors heard what was going on and recorded 11 short videos through the peephole of their door.

She said they showed McPeak going up the stairs toward Noguera Comas and Noguera Comas on his back on the stairs, with McPeak on top of him.

"There was a struggle. Mr. McPeak then stood up and appeared to pull Mr. Noguera (Comas) headfirst down the stairs," the prosecutor said.

Pruess said Noguera Comas was found at the bottom of the stairs. There was a dent in the drywall where his head had hit the wall.

