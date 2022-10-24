 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man pleads no contest to manslaughter for fatally shooting his dad in 2020

13th and Washington Streets shooting

Crime scene tape surrounds an area in front of 1308 Washington St., where Adolfo Lemus Aguado was shot and killed on July 13, 2020.

 Journal Star file photo

A 23-year-old Lincoln man nearing trial for the fatal shooting of his father in 2020 pleaded no contest to manslaughter and a gun charge Monday.

Adolfo Ortiz will face up to 70 years in prison at his sentencing in December.

Adolfo Ortiz

Adolfo Ortiz

Ortiz initially had been charged with first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, and use of a firearm for 48-year-old Adolfo Lemus Aguado's killing July 13, 2020.

In an affidavit for Ortiz's arrest, police said he showed up at his family's home at 1308 Washington St., banging on the front door at about 5 a.m., got in and "began to act very strange."

Prosecutors say he went to his bedroom, came back with a gun, pointed it at his father and tried to shoot, but the gun misfired. Witnesses told officers Ortiz went back to his room, fired a shot, then came out again, waving the gun and yelling at his father, saying: "Why are you trying to kill me?"

People are also reading…

While his mother pushed him to the door to get him to leave, Ortiz fired two shots, one of which struck Aguado in the head and killed him, investigators said in court records.

Police followed a blood trail to Ortiz about a block away and arrested him.

Prosecutors say in the interview that followed he admitted to shooting Aguado. 

Last year, after a mental health evaluation, Ortiz was found competent to stand trial and had been set for trial to start Nov. 8.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

