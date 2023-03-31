A Lincoln man Friday pleaded no contest to manslaughter for a crash last Labor Day that killed one of his passengers.

Dylan Will, 23, could get up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing in May.

Lincoln Police say Will was driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when he tried to turn east from Cotner Boulevard onto Holdrege Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and crashed into a traffic signal.

The crash killed Yuesef Alwaeli, a 25-year-old Lincoln man who went by the name Jayson Lind.

Police said Will was under the influence of marijuana at the time and initially fled the scene, but returned 30 minutes later and denied he was the driver. Witnesses said he was.

Prosecutors initially charged Will with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident. But at a hearing Friday, prosecutors dismissed the count for leaving the scene as part of the plea deal.

