Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted manslaughter for beating death in 2019

A 49-year-old Lincoln man who beat a man, sending him to the hospital, where he died five days later, has pleaded no contest to attempted manslaughter in a plea deal.
Prosecutors agreed to reduce Mark Hietbrink's charges from manslaughter and first-degree assault in exchange for his plea in Jonathan Olson’s death, which first was described as suspicious but later ruled a homicide.
In a death certificate filed in December but not released until February, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Olson died Oct. 16, 2019, as the result of blunt-force head injuries and associated medical complications following a physical assault.
On Oct. 11, 2019, police and rescue workers went to Olson’s home near 49th and Fremont streets, after he called 911 saying he had been assaulted, and found him with facial injuries consistent with an assault.
At the hospital, doctors determined he had sustained serious internal head injuries requiring multiple surgeries, police said. Olson, who had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant, died five days later.
Police said Olson and Hietbrink had been in a relationship with the same woman and that Olson had gone to Hietbrink's home to retrieve her property where Hietbrink assaulted him.
At his sentencing next month, Hietbrink will face up to three years in prison on the charge.
Nebraska cold cases
Patricia Webb
Tina McMenamin
Ali Saleh Al-Saidi
Gina Bos
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.