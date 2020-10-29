 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted manslaughter for beating death in 2019
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted manslaughter for beating death in 2019

{{featured_button_text}}

A 49-year-old Lincoln man who beat a man, sending him to the hospital, where he died five days later, has pleaded no contest to attempted manslaughter in a plea deal. 

Prosecutors agreed to reduce Mark Hietbrink's charges from manslaughter and first-degree assault in exchange for his plea in Jonathan Olson’s death, which first was described as suspicious but later ruled a homicide.

Mark Hietbrink

Mark Hietbrink

In a death certificate filed in December but not released until February, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Olson died Oct. 16, 2019, as the result of blunt-force head injuries and associated medical complications following a physical assault.

On Oct. 11, 2019, police and rescue workers went to Olson’s home near 49th and Fremont streets, after he called 911 saying he had been assaulted, and found him with facial injuries consistent with an assault.

At the hospital, doctors determined he had sustained serious internal head injuries requiring multiple surgeries, police said. Olson, who had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant, died five days later.

Police said Olson and Hietbrink had been in a relationship with the same woman and that Olson had gone to Hietbrink's home to retrieve her property where Hietbrink assaulted him.

At his sentencing next month, Hietbrink will face up to three years in prison on the charge. 

Man broke into Lincoln home, sexually assaulted woman, police say; suspect arrested
Lincoln man trying to sell gaming system was victim of armed robbery, police say

Nebraska cold cases

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News