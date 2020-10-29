Lincoln man pleads no contest to attempted manslaughter for beating death in 2019

A 49-year-old Lincoln man who beat a man, sending him to the hospital, where he died five days later, has pleaded no contest to attempted manslaughter in a plea deal.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce Mark Hietbrink's charges from manslaughter and first-degree assault in exchange for his plea in Jonathan Olson’s death, which first was described as suspicious but later ruled a homicide.

In a death certificate filed in December but not released until February, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Olson died Oct. 16, 2019, as the result of blunt-force head injuries and associated medical complications following a physical assault.

On Oct. 11, 2019, police and rescue workers went to Olson’s home near 49th and Fremont streets, after he called 911 saying he had been assaulted, and found him with facial injuries consistent with an assault.

At the hospital, doctors determined he had sustained serious internal head injuries requiring multiple surgeries, police said. Olson, who had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant, died five days later.

Police said Olson and Hietbrink had been in a relationship with the same woman and that Olson had gone to Hietbrink's home to retrieve her property where Hietbrink assaulted him.