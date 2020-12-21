Lincoln man pleads no contest to arson for fire at EZ Go on night of protests

A 28-year-old Lincoln man is set for sentencing after entering a plea Monday to starting a fire at the EZ Go the night protests over George Floyd's killing by police in Minneapolis sparked looting near 27th and O streets in Lincoln.
Tyler Maple pleaded no contest to second-degree arson at a hearing by Zoom.
Prosecutors reduced the charge from first-degree arson in exchange for his plea and his agreement to pay $2,110.83 in restitution.
Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Maple turned himself in after police released a photo, taken from the convenience store's surveillance video, of him inside the store, taking a lighter out of his pocket and lighting trash on the floor on fire before walking out just before 3 a.m. May 30.
The fire burned for about 5 minutes before a demonstrator outside the store saw it, went in and opened a case of water and used a fire extinguisher to put it out.
Prenda said the total damage to the EZ Go, including lost products, added up to $71,000.
"That amount was not due to this fire solely. Glass windows and doors had all been broken out prior, and the store was being looted from approximately 2:40 a.m. to 3:12 a.m.," he said.
Maple could get up to four years of imprisonment and two years of supervised release at his sentencing in February.
In 2013, Maple went to prison for 20 to 36 months for setting fires in Fremont. He pleaded no contest to two counts of felony arson and two other charges were dropped in exchange.
Prosecutors said that case involved four arsons on Aug. 6, 2013, including the burning of a Salvation Army bus, a small shed and a car.
Maple was on supervised release on a meth conviction out of Dodge County at the time of the May 30 fire.
Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
Not One More Life March
BLM March, 6.11
Protesting in the Rain, 6.9
BLM leaders
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Candlelight Vigil
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building protest
County-City Building
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
George Floyd Protest
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Leo Celis Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Watch Now: LSO video of curfew arrests May 31
Watch Now: Curfew arrests on May 31
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.