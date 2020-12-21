Lincoln man pleads no contest to arson for fire at EZ Go on night of protests

A 28-year-old Lincoln man is set for sentencing after entering a plea Monday to starting a fire at the EZ Go the night protests over George Floyd's killing by police in Minneapolis sparked looting near 27th and O streets in Lincoln.

Tyler Maple pleaded no contest to second-degree arson at a hearing by Zoom.

Prosecutors reduced the charge from first-degree arson in exchange for his plea and his agreement to pay $2,110.83 in restitution.

Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Maple turned himself in after police released a photo, taken from the convenience store's surveillance video, of him inside the store, taking a lighter out of his pocket and lighting trash on the floor on fire before walking out just before 3 a.m. May 30.

The fire burned for about 5 minutes before a demonstrator outside the store saw it, went in and opened a case of water and used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

Prenda said the total damage to the EZ Go, including lost products, added up to $71,000.

"That amount was not due to this fire solely. Glass windows and doors had all been broken out prior, and the store was being looted from approximately 2:40 a.m. to 3:12 a.m.," he said.