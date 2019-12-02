Lincoln man pleads no contest in crash that killed Cornhusker Marching Band member

A 30-year-old Lincoln man driving 92 mph in a 40 mph zone just seconds before a crash last year that killed a 20-year-old trumpeter in the Cornhusker Marching Band on Monday pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide.

Waltrivelish Watson will face up to three years in prison at his sentencing next month.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess said on Oct. 26, 2018, Watson was driving south on 10th Street near Robber’s Cave Road when he crashed into a Toyota Corolla filled with Cornhusker Marching Band members, killing 20-year-old trumpeter Tyler Butterfield.

Pruess said Watson and his passengers estimated his speed at 40 to 45 mph, but investigators used data from an airbag control module inside his Dodge Charger to determine that he had been going 92 mph just 3 seconds before the crash and 59 mph at the time of the impact.

She said witnesses described his car as "flying down the road” before it collided with Jenna McCoy’s Toyota Corolla, which had pulled out across 10th Street to turn at Arapahoe Street.

Butterfield, a 2016 Norfolk High School graduate, and the others in the Corolla had just left a pep band performance at Blue Blood Brewing Co. the night before the Husker football team's home game against Bethune-Cookman.