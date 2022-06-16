 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Lincoln man pleads guilty to threatening Colorado election official in Instagram posts

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln man pleaded guilty Thursday to making threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official in Colorado.

Travis Ford, 42, was charged and agreed to the plea agreement on Thursday.

According to court documents, Ford made two anonymous threats in August 2021 toward the election official who isn't named in court records. In one, he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?” In another, Ford said: “Your security detail is far too thin and incompetent to protect you. This world is unpredictable these days … anything can happen to anyone. (with a shrugging emoji)”

In a stipulation of facts, Ford admitted that he had come to believe an election official in Colorado had mismanaged the 2020 election.

The official reported it to law enforcement.

Between Sept. 15 and Oct. 31, Ford also posted similar messages on Instagram pages associated with President Joe Biden and another, unnamed public figure, according to a Department of Justice press release.

People are also reading…

When he was interviewed about it in February, he admitted the posts went "far, far, far beyond free speech."

In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will not tolerate threats against public officials.

“Threats of violence against election officials are dangerous for people’s safety and dangerous for our democracy, and we will use every resource at our disposal to disrupt and investigate those threats and hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.

Lincoln man who robbed car at gunpoint in November arrested, police say

Colorado U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said they worked with the FBI in Denver, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska and the Justice Department’s Criminal Division to hold Ford accountable.

“If you make online threats of violence, do not count on remaining anonymous,” he said.

Ford is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6 and faces up to two years in prison.

This case is part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force. Announced by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and launched by Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in June 2021, the task force has led the department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers, and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed, or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.

Lincoln man shot at Cooper Park after disagreement with stranger, police say
Lancaster County deputy asks residents to 'please lock your cars' after another stolen vehicle
Lincoln Arts Festival to feature more than 90 artists this weekend
Misplaced trust: Tornadoes tore Pilger apart. Betrayal followed
Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New dog show breeds are Mudi, Russian Toy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News