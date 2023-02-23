The U.S. reports more opioid deaths than any other country in the world, and organizations around the country are scrambling for solutions.
A 58-year-old Lincoln man has pleaded guilty to dealing heroin in January 2019.
Eric Sherrod Harris initially was indicted for distributing heroin resulting in a Lincoln man's death on Jan. 9, 2019.
But as part of a plea agreement, federal prosecutors let him plead guilty to distribution. The sentencing judge will still be able to consider, among other things, whether anyone was injured by his actions.
Instead of 20 years to life in prison, he'll face a maximum of 20 years.
Asked at a plea hearing this week if what he distributed to other people was a substance containing a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, Harris told U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart he wouldn't know.
"I had a couple close calls myself. I don't know what it was," he said.
The initial indictment alleged that Harris distributed heroin to M.R. on Nov. 26, 2018, and Jan. 2, 2019, resulting in serious injury, and on Jan. 8, 2019, resulting in his death.
Court documents don't name the person who died, but it is believed to be Mickey "Mick" Rowe.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2019, emergency responders went to a Lincoln home on a report Rowe had overdosed on suspected heroin or prescription medication, according to emergency radio traffic that day.
Rowe, 40, died. In the obituary that followed, family said he had lost his battle with addiction.
A second man, Zachary Northey, was indicted in 2019 on the same allegations. His case is still pending.
Harris is set for sentencing in May.
