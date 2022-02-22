Lincoln man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdoses

A Lincoln man has admitted to selling drugs that led to six overdoses in August.

Brandon T. Davis, 38, will face at least 25 years in federal prison when he's sentenced in May, according to the plea agreement that caps his sentence at 27½ years.

At a hearing Friday held by video, Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl causing serious bodily injury.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton said on Aug. 13 Lincoln Police were called to a bar near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway after two men were found on the ground in the parking lot.

Both were unconscious.

She said police did CPR until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived.

One of the men was revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan and told police they had shared cocaine in the other man's truck. Fullerton said the other man was taken to the hospital, where he was put on a breathing tube and placed on a heart and lung machine.

Fullerton said when his condition improved he told police he bought what he thought was 1 gram of cocaine from Davis for $100.

Lab results on the white powdery substance that police found in the truck with a straw came back positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

Additional information Those struggling with addiction can call the Lincoln Drug Crisis Hotline at 402-475-5683, CenterPointe at 402-475-6695 or the National Opioid Hotline at 800-662-4357.

Fullerton said three days later, on Aug. 16, police were called to a Lincoln home near First and Adams streets on overdoses involving four people.

Two women weren't breathing. The person who called 911 showed signs of overdose, too, after police got there.

She said police also found a man, who had been at the house before officers got there, passed out and not breathing on a nearby park bench.

All four survived with the help of CPR and Narcan.

Fullerton said a search of the house turned up a plate with cocaine and fentanyl residue and a cut straw and a plastic bag with residue.

The two women said they had gotten what they thought was a gram of cocaine from Davis.

Fullerton said that night police got a warrant to search Davis' home about a mile east of there, near Knox and Portia streets, and found Davis in the basement, along with 14.5 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale with residue, prescription pills and more than $6,000 in cash.

At the plea hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart asked Davis if what Fullerton said was true.

"Did you distribute illegal drugs?" she asked him.

"Yes," Davis answered.

The charges don't involve overdose deaths.

At a news conference in August, police said there had been six overdose deaths that month, and at least 26 of the 50 overdoses tracked in Lincoln over the previous month had been tied to cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that, when mixed with illegal drugs, can cause an overdose even through amounts as small as a grain of sand.

Narcan, an emergency drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is available for free at the Hy-Vee at 5010 O St., Kohll’s Pharmacy at 27th and Vine streets, Genoa Healthcare at 2301 O St. and the U-Save Pharmacy in Waverly.

