Lincoln man pepper sprayed neighbors before shooting and killing teen, police allege

Police found Martinez near Rejai's building and performed CPR before Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took him to Bryan West Campus — a few blocks southwest of the shooting scene.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Martinez's death marks the first suspected killing of 2023 in Lincoln, where there were 11 alleged killings last year.

Family members of the 18-year-old launched a fundraiser over the weekend to help pay for Martinez's funeral costs. In the fundraiser's description, Martinez's brother-in-law described his death as "a very sudden and tragic loss for all of us."

Officers arrested Rejai at the scene without further incident, Jackson said at Monday's news conference. Investigators recovered a handgun owned by Rejai at the scene, Jackson said, adding that they did not recover any other weapons, indicating Martinez wasn't armed.

Prosecutors charged Rejai on Tuesday with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. If convicted of both felony charges, he would face 25 years to life in prison.

At his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, Rejai told Judge Timothy Phillips he had been living in his apartment alone for only a few months with financial support from his family. Rejai said he day trades stocks for a living and had previously worked in retail and the food service industry.

Phillips appointed the Lancaster County Public Defender's Office to represent Rejai and set his percentage bond at $2 million. The 29-year-old must pay $200,000 to be released from the county jail.

At Monday's news conference, Jackson said he didn't believe police had been called to the area before regarding any prior disputes between Rejai and Martinez. He declined to describe any previous run-ins either man might have had with law enforcement.