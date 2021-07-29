 Skip to main content
Lincoln man on trial for murder: 'It looked like they was going to kill my cousin'
  • Updated
Shooting scene

Police cars fill O Street after a shooting in March 2020.

 Michael Lecher, courtesy photo

Marcus Winston took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling jurors he tried to talk Timothy Montgomery out of the beating on the night he fatally shot him.

He said he tried to backpedal to get away from him when Montgomery, a boxer who had 90 pounds on him, punched him, cutting his lip and loosening a tooth.

Marcus Winston

Winston

The defense says Winston was defending himself when he fired. The state says it was first-degree murder.

Winston said he'd been laying low for seven months after getting death threats after Montgomery's cousin, Antwan Gary, got shot six times by Winston's cousin, DaQuan Love, who later went to prison for it. 

At 1:30 a.m. March 15, 2020, after being downtown about 45 minutes, Winston said he went out to smoke in front of Main Street Bar when Montgomery, whom he'd known for 10 years and had been like a brother to him before the Gary shooting, walked up and said he was going to "f--- him up."

Winston said he told him they didn't have to do that. They could walk and talk like men. He got a bad feeling in his stomach.

Timothy Montgomery

Timothy Montgomery

After a few steps, Montgomery hit him, he said. When he tried to get away, someone else hit him from behind. Winston said his cousin, Nathaniel Love, somehow got involved, and when he looked over, he saw Montgomery and "another dude" beating Love.

"He's on the ground, and he's just being beat. It looked like they was going to kill my cousin," he said. 

Winston said Montgomery was standing over Love and throwing full, heavy punches at him, "like you're-trying-to-punch-through-him-to-hit-the-curb type."

"What's your reaction to all this?" his attorney, John Ball, asked him. 

"They're going to kill him if I don't do something," the 35-year-old said. "My life is in danger. His life is in danger. I had to do something to get him off."

Winston said he pulled out the gun that his girlfriend bought for protection after a break-in at the house and squeezed. The first shot hit the concrete, sending off sparks and shrapnel that struck Love. The second and third hit Montgomery, fatally wounding him. 

On cross examination, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Amy Goodro asked if he was being assaulted when he fired the gun. He wasn't. And she asked who these multiple people were who were assaulting him or why he didn't call out for help. He said he didn't know who they were. He was fighting for his life. 

"You got your gun out; you pointed it and pulled the trigger four times," she said. "You meant to cause Tim at least some bodily harm."

Winston said he was just trying to get him off his cousin. 

"I didn't want to hurt nobody. I did hurt somebody, and I'm very sorry for that," he said. 

Winston said after he fired the gun, Montgomery said he was going to kill him, so he ran, tossing the gun up onto a roof down the alley because he didn't want a weapon on him if he encountered police.

He turned himself in to police two days later.

Closing arguments are expected Friday. 

