Lincoln man on trial for murder: 'It looked like they was going to kill my cousin'

Marcus Winston took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling jurors he tried to talk Timothy Montgomery out of the beating on the night he fatally shot him.

He said he tried to backpedal to get away from him when Montgomery, a boxer who had 90 pounds on him, punched him, cutting his lip and loosening a tooth.

The defense says Winston was defending himself when he fired. The state says it was first-degree murder.

Winston said he'd been laying low for seven months after getting death threats after Montgomery's cousin, Antwan Gary, got shot six times by Winston's cousin, DaQuan Love, who later went to prison for it.

At 1:30 a.m. March 15, 2020, after being downtown about 45 minutes, Winston said he went out to smoke in front of Main Street Bar when Montgomery, whom he'd known for 10 years and had been like a brother to him before the Gary shooting, walked up and said he was going to "f--- him up."

Winston said he told him they didn't have to do that. They could walk and talk like men. He got a bad feeling in his stomach.