A 29-year-old parolee who was convicted of manslaughter and robbery in 2011 is back in custody in Lincoln after police found him under the influence of meth and in possession of a throwable blade Thursday, officers alleged in court records.

David Centamore, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 for his role in the robbery and killing of William Morgan, was arrested outside a central Lincoln gas station Thursday night, Lincoln Police Officer Logan Clevenger said in the affidavit for his arrest.

An employee called police to the convenience store near 13th and F streets at about 10 p.m. Thursday and reported that Centamore was loitering on the property and “appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” Clevenger said in the affidavit.

When police contacted Centamore near the business, he gave them permission to search his jacket, Clevenger said. Inside his pocket, officers allegedly found a throwing star, which Centamore is prohibited from carrying as a convicted felon.

Police also found a glass pipe and, in Centamore’s sock, 1.5 grams of suspected meth. Officers took the Lincoln man to the Lancaster County Jail.

Centamore had been released from Nebraska Department of Correctional Services custody in July 2021 after he was incarcerated for 10 years, according to corrections records.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers