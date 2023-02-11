A 29-year-old parolee who was convicted of manslaughter and robbery in 2011 is back in custody in Lincoln after police found him under the influence of meth and in possession of a throwable blade Thursday, officers alleged in court records.
An employee called police to the convenience store near 13th and F streets at about 10 p.m. Thursday and reported that Centamore was loitering on the property and “appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” Clevenger said in the affidavit.
When police contacted Centamore near the business, he gave them permission to search his jacket, Clevenger said. Inside his pocket, officers allegedly found a throwing star, which Centamore is prohibited from carrying as a convicted felon.
Police also found a glass pipe and, in Centamore’s sock, 1.5 grams of suspected meth. Officers took the Lincoln man to the Lancaster County Jail.
Centamore had been released from Nebraska Department of Correctional Services custody in July 2021 after he was incarcerated for 10 years, according to corrections records.