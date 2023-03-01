A Lincoln man has been charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly hitting a woman several times with a hammer, according to court records.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jaron Dean, 51, banged on the door of a home at 1011 N. Ninth St. and took a child from the residence to his car, according to court documents.

A woman followed him, and a witness attempted to help her take the child from Dean.

Dean then took out a hammer and hit the woman in the head four to five times, according to the affidavit.

He was taken into custody while walking near 11th and Adams streets a short time later. The hammer he allegedly used was in a tool belt he was wearing when he was arrested.

Dean had been on parole since 1999 after being charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in 1992.

On Oct. 22, 1992, Dean and three other men fired 26 shots at the mobile home of Deron Haynes. One of the shots struck and killed Haynes. The incident stemmed from a minor car accident that had occurred the day before, according to a Journal Star article from the time.

All four men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Dean was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and was released on parole in October 1999.