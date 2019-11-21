One person is dead after attempting to cross West O Street Wednesday evening on a motorized scooter, Lincoln police said.
Donald J. Gropp, 75, of Lincoln was crossing O Street from Northwest 14th when he was struck by a westbound SUV, according to the police report. There was no crosswalk near the area, LPD said, and the SUV driver said she didn't see him until it was too late.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The victim was transported Bryan West and later pronounced dead.