Lincoln man, Omaha woman cited for alleged roles in prostitution, court records show

A 36-year-old Lincoln man and a 44-year-old Omaha woman were both cited after the man had planned to pay the woman $200 for sex at a local hotel, according to court records.

Lincoln police responded to the hotel near Northwest 12th and Adams streets shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday, where the woman told officers the man had punched her several times, according to the affidavit for the man's arrest.

The woman said the man started punching her after she asked for money. But the man told police the two had met on a website and had been in a hotel room together Wednesday evening when the woman "jumped out of bed and began freaking out" unprompted.

Both parties said they didn't have sex nor did they exchange money, but both are facing charges alleging prostitution, according to court filings.

The man was arrested and later charged with soliciting prostitution and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

The woman was cited and released.

