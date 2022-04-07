Lincoln man offers testimony of failed plot to rob pot dealer that ended in fatal shooting

A carload of Lincoln teenagers with a plan to rob a marijuana dealer. A missed turn on the way. A car chase and gunshots down a dead-end street.

This week, the jury at Majdal Elias' murder trial heard details of the Sunday night plot in 2019 that ended in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

The defense contends that Elias, who is facing a second-degree murder charge, wasn't the shooter. He just happened to live in the apartment complex and drive a silver Ford Explorer, like the one the shooter drove.

The teens didn't know him. And, though he sold marijuana and cocaine, he wasn't the one they intended to rob on the night of Sept. 29, 2019.

Mohammed Al-Haidari, who was 18 when the shooting occurred, told the jury Thursday his mom said he couldn't leave the house if he didn't take his little brother, Mortatha. Mohammed Al-Haidari said they were going to the gym.

She didn't know he was headed out to "do a lick." Mortatha, then 16, didn't know either, until after he got in their dad's Chevy Malibu and Mohammed told him.

The two met up with four others at an apartment complex parking lot near North 14th and Superior streets to go over the plan.

Karrar Al-Mansari and Amarion Johnson would go to the apartment of the would-be victim, on the east side of The Links apartment complex. (Elias lived on the west side). The Al-Haidari brothers, Al-Burkat and Nathaniel Morton would follow in the Malibu to see which apartment they went into, then come back a half-hour later or so to rob the dealer at gunpoint.

Mortatha Al-Haidari was supposed to wait in the car when the robbery went down. But it didn't get that far.

Mohammed Al-Haidari, who was driving, watched as Al-Mansari and Johnson walked up to Apartment 10 to buy pot and hang out with the seller. he then went to a nearby Walgreens to get gloves and head back. But on the way back, he missed the turn and started winding through the complex, his face partially covered with a T-shirt, looking in the dark for the apartment the two had gone inside.

As he neared The Links pro shop, an SUV came up fast behind his car with its high beams on.

The SUV cut him off, then stopped in the middle of Fletcher Avenue. When Al-Haidari turned south up Seventh Street, the SUV followed, pulling alongside at the turn he'd missed the first time.

The driver put his window down, and Al-Haidari did the same.

He heard the guy in the SUV yelling something like, "You're busted."

Mortatha Al-Haidari saw a gun.

"I literally floored it after that, and he started emptying, shooting," Mohammed Al-Haidari said.

As he barreled south toward a dead end, he heard Al-Burkat in the backseat behind him say, "Oh, f - - -, I got shot." And he "immediately went to sleep."

Al-Haidari said he knew Al-Burkat was hit, so he told everybody to put their heads down as he floored it again headed north to get past the SUV, swerving off the road and back on.

Both brothers stopped short of identifying Elias as the shooter.

"I can't say 100%. But he looks very familiar," Mohammed Al-Haidari said.

Mortatha Al-Haidari said he couldn't really see the man’s face, just an outline.

Mohammed Al-Haidari admitted, when he talked to police the first time, he didn't tell them the full truth.

"I left out the robbery," he said. "I thought they had nothing to do with each other."

Mohammed Al-Haidari and his brother returned later to the police station to give more information.

"The next day I was thinking we had to come clean, we had to say everything, so they can know the truth and find out who really did it," he said.

After the fatal shooting, police focused on people who lived at The Links and owned light-colored Ford Explorers, the kind of SUV the shooter drove. The defense says it was a coincidence, nothing more.

The trial is set to continue Friday.

