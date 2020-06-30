You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man now set for sentencing for using drone to try to deliver marijuana to prison
A Lincoln man faces sentencing in August after entering a plea Tuesday for using a drone to try to deliver marijuana and tobacco to the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Robert M. Kinser, 38, pleaded no contest to attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said the Nebraska State Patrol's investigation began Feb. 16, 2018, after an inmate on work detail found a crashed DJI Phantom 4 drone and two white bags -- one with 17.5 grams of marijuana, another with tobacco and rolling papers -- on prison grounds adjacent to the Lincoln Correctional Center.

He said the State Patrol's computer crimes division was able to pull digital photos, video clips and metadata from the drone's SD card, which led to a demolition site in Beatrice where Kinser works.

Mathers said Kinser admitted he had piloted the drone and had taken photos of his company pickup and a Beatrice work site, but he denied taking the photos on LCC grounds and delivering or trying to deliver anything on prison grounds or crashing his drone there.

But, the prosecutor said, flight data associated with the drone through Kinser's mobile number showed the drone had flown from Pioneers Park and approached LCC airspace on Dec. 16, 2017, and at Southwest 35th Circle, just west of the prison, and in the air space above it on Jan. 13, 2018.

He said both flights prompted warnings that the drone was approaching a no-fly zone.

Mathers said Kinser's fingerprints also were found on electrical tape used to cover the drone's navigational lights.

Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn could sentence Kinser up to four years in prison. 

