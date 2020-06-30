Lincoln man now set for sentencing for using drone to try to deliver marijuana to prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln man faces sentencing in August after entering a plea Tuesday for using a drone to try to deliver marijuana and tobacco to the Lincoln Correctional Center.

Robert M. Kinser, 38, pleaded no contest to attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeff Mathers said the Nebraska State Patrol's investigation began Feb. 16, 2018, after an inmate on work detail found a crashed DJI Phantom 4 drone and two white bags -- one with 17.5 grams of marijuana, another with tobacco and rolling papers -- on prison grounds adjacent to the Lincoln Correctional Center.

He said the State Patrol's computer crimes division was able to pull digital photos, video clips and metadata from the drone's SD card, which led to a demolition site in Beatrice where Kinser works.

Mathers said Kinser admitted he had piloted the drone and had taken photos of his company pickup and a Beatrice work site, but he denied taking the photos on LCC grounds and delivering or trying to deliver anything on prison grounds or crashing his drone there.