Lincoln man now faces meth and gun charges in connection to search, police say

A 41-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested and charged in connection to a search at a home in the Clinton neighborhood last month that turned up meth, pills and a loaded gun.
When the warrant was served on April 9, Jason Mullen was admitted to the hospital on unrelated medical issues.
On Friday afternoon, police spotted him at 18th and E streets, according to an affidavit for his arrest. Police said Mullen ran but was found hiding on the front porch of a home a block away, and they took him to the station.
Investigators say they believe Mullen had been buying pound-quantities of methamphetamine for about a year.
Prosecutors charged him Monday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and money while violating drug laws.
On April 9, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at the home where he was living with Jerah Stovall in the 2200 block of Potter Street, Officer Erin Spilker said.
She said investigators found evidence of drug sales, including multiple small plastic bags, cash and sales.
The search ultimately turned up 19 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $2,000, more than 600 unknown pills and a loaded handgun, Spilker said.
Following the search, Stovall was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver and a firearm and money while violating drug laws and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
