A federal judge has unsealed a criminal complaint against Titus J. Miller, a 26-year-old Lincoln man accused of producing and distributing child pornography.
Miller's arrest Tuesday is believed to have been connected to work being done by law enforcement a day later at Playful Painters, a self-described art-based learning center at 630 N. Cotner Blvd. for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age.
At a hearing in U.S. District Court the same day, Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell argued for Miller's continued detention based on information in a sealed affidavit.
Federal Public Defender John Vanderslice said pretrial services was recommending release.
But Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart agreed with the government.
"Under the circumstances, I find that you are a risk of harm to the public and you must be detained," she told him at the five-minute hearing.
You have free articles remaining.
If convicted, he would face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison and up to 30 years on the first count, with the possibility of supervised release for the rest of his life. And five to 20 years on the second count.
The FBI on Wednesday didn't name Miller, but spoke of an arrest Tuesday linked to a Lincoln child-care facility.
In response to questions about what was happening at Playful Painters, Michele Stevenson, an FBI spokeswoman from the Omaha field office, said the FBI arrested an individual Tuesday on production of child pornography charges.
"Upon learning that a child may be at risk, we reacted immediately," she said in a statement. "We understand the outrage the community feels and that this news is disrupting the lives of families right here in Lincoln."
Stevenson said their priority is "to protect the victims and bring the perpetrator to justice, and ask for your patience as we conduct a thorough investigation."
Calls to the child-care center rang busy Wednesday evening. In addition, its Facebook page could not be accessed.