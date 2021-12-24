Lincoln man lured 13-year-old girl to apartment, tried to sexually assault her, police say

It was about 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a 66-year-old Lincoln man is alleged to have invited a 13-year-old girl, a family friend, to his apartment near Coddington Avenue and West N Street for lunch.
By 5:30 p.m., Randolph Sexton had been arrested for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
The girl told police that Sexton began making sexual comments to her shortly after she entered his apartment Wednesday, according to the affidavit for his arrest.
She even video-called a friend when she began to feel uncomfortable, according to the affidavit. But she said she didn't feel like she could leave.
The girl told police Sexton began touching her inappropriately and telling her he was going to have sex with her, according to the affidavit. When she tried to leave, Sexton held her down and the girl began to scream, waking up her father who was napping in a nearby apartment, according to police.
Her father entered the apartment and punched Sexton, according to the affidavit; the father said Sexton had been holding his daughter down against a chair.
The 66-year-old told police he never made physical contact with the girl.
After police interviewed the girl, her father and the friend she had called, Sexton was taken the Lancaster County jail.
He is being held on a $350,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $35,000 to be released.
Andrew Wegley's favorite stories of 2021
These five articles all had different subjects and outcomes. But each of them aimed to either tell a story that wasn't being told elsewhere or bring something new to the local conversation in the realm of criminal justice.
This story is important because it highlights intense racial disparities that seem stark even against the backdrop of Nebraska's prison system…
This story was unique because it traffics in the gray area between what we say and what we mean — two increasingly different realities in the …
This story was important because it kept top-of-mind a local tragedy that had long fallen out of the news cycle. Local authorities had for mon…
This story was the first of several Journal Star articles that aimed to hold the Nebraska State Patrol accountable in the wake of an evidence …
This story, published in the aftermath of a week of protests at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, examines the campus police department's sp…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley