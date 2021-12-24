Lincoln man lured 13-year-old girl to apartment, tried to sexually assault her, police say

It was about 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a 66-year-old Lincoln man is alleged to have invited a 13-year-old girl, a family friend, to his apartment near Coddington Avenue and West N Street for lunch.

By 5:30 p.m., Randolph Sexton had been arrested for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The girl told police that Sexton began making sexual comments to her shortly after she entered his apartment Wednesday, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

She even video-called a friend when she began to feel uncomfortable, according to the affidavit. But she said she didn't feel like she could leave.

The girl told police Sexton began touching her inappropriately and telling her he was going to have sex with her, according to the affidavit. When she tried to leave, Sexton held her down and the girl began to scream, waking up her father who was napping in a nearby apartment, according to police.

Her father entered the apartment and punched Sexton, according to the affidavit; the father said Sexton had been holding his daughter down against a chair.

The 66-year-old told police he never made physical contact with the girl.