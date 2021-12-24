 Skip to main content
Lincoln man lured 13-year-old girl to apartment, tried to sexually assault her, police say
Lincoln man lured 13-year-old girl to apartment, tried to sexually assault her, police say

It was about 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a 66-year-old Lincoln man is alleged to have invited a 13-year-old girl, a family friend, to his apartment near Coddington Avenue and West N Street for lunch.

By 5:30 p.m., Randolph Sexton had been arrested for attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Randolph Sexton

Sexton

The girl told police that Sexton began making sexual comments to her shortly after she entered his apartment Wednesday, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

She even video-called a friend when she began to feel uncomfortable, according to the affidavit. But she said she didn't feel like she could leave.

The girl told police Sexton began touching her inappropriately and telling her he was going to have sex with her, according to the affidavit. When she tried to leave, Sexton held her down and the girl began to scream, waking up her father who was napping in a nearby apartment, according to police.

Her father entered the apartment and punched Sexton, according to the affidavit; the father said Sexton had been holding his daughter down against a chair.

The 66-year-old told police he never made physical contact with the girl.

After police interviewed the girl, her father and the friend she had called, Sexton was taken the Lancaster County jail. 

He is being held on a $350,000 percentage bond, meaning he would have to pay $35,000 to be released.

Andrew Wegley's favorite stories of 2021

These five articles all had different subjects and outcomes. But each of them aimed to either tell a story that wasn't being told elsewhere or bring something new to the local conversation in the realm of criminal justice. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

