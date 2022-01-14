Lincoln man loses appeal arguing that yelling racial epithets was his First Amendment right

Asked whether he viewed Grant's words as threatening, Patterson, the only Black person there, said he felt his comments were directed at him.

Lincoln Officer Breanna Callese said Grant admitted he had called Patterson a racial epithet and yelled at the painters that "he was going to … 'light them up.'" But he maintained that saying it was protected under his First Amendment right.

Callese ticketed him and he was charged.

Lancaster County Court Judge Laurie Yardley found him guilty and sentenced him to serve 10 days in jail. He appealed to the district court, which affirmed it, then to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender James Sieben contended the speech was constitutionally protected and that the government couldn't restrict it because he had been on his private property at the time.

And the Lincoln City Attorney's Office argued the conviction should be upheld because they were "threats and fighting words," which aren't protected.

In Friday's decision, Chief Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Michael Heavican said the broad protections afforded by the federal and state Constitutions are not absolute.