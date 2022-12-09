 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man loses 25 gold coins worth $100,000 in burglary, police say

  • 0

An 82-year-old Lincoln man is missing 25 gold coins worth $100,000 after they were stolen from his private collection sometime in November, according to police.

The man reported the theft at the Lincoln Police Department's service desk shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after noticing the coins had gone missing, Capt. Todd Kocian said.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.

The man told police the theft occurred sometime in the last week of November. It's unclear where his collection had been kept, Kocian said.

The police captain asked anyone with information on the burglary to contact the department at 402-441-6000.

City argues for dismissal of former Lincoln Police officer's amended lawsuit
Lincoln's leaders defend LPD changes at news conference to tout progress
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Orion capsule heads home from the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News