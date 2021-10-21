Lincoln man killed in U.S. 77 crash identified

The Lincoln pedestrian who was struck and killed while crossing U.S. 77 near Rosa Parks Way on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Timothy Beem, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene after he had gotten out of his car to remove debris from the roadway at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, LPD Officer Erin Spilker said.

Beem had moved the debris and was walking back across the highway to his car, which was parked on the west side of the road, when he was struck, according to police.

First responders attempted to revive him, Spilker said, but those efforts weren't successful.

On Wednesday police sought help from the public in identifying the driver of a four-door sedan that was in the area at the time of the incident.

On Thursday, Lincoln police still didn't say whether Beem was the victim of a hit-and-run. But Spilker said police have interviewed the driver of the car they sought — a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu — and the driver of a 2006 Infiniti sedan also seen in the area.

No citations have been issued in connection to the fatal crash, Spilker said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.