You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln man killed in stabbing at 14th and D
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Lincoln man killed in stabbing at 14th and D

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 37-year-old Lincoln man died Monday night when a physical fight led to a stabbing near downtown.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said police found Jeremy Lane unresponsive and not breathing and began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to save him after they were called to 14th and D streets just before 8:30 p.m.

Jeremy Lane

Jeremy Lane

Lane died of his injuries at Bryan West Campus at 9:12 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, he had been stabbed in the chest.

Bliemeister said witnesses told police Lane and another man had been fighting between the sidewalk and the curb on the south side of D Street when Lane was stabbed. 

He described the man Lane was fighting with as a "person of interest" but didn't name him. 

The man had fled before police arrived.

Bliemeister said the Criminal Investigations Unit was continuing to interview witnesses and review evidence, including video.

He said the case is being investigated as a homicide, the second in 24 hours in Lincoln and the sixth this year. Bliemeister asked anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

In a post on Facebook, Lane's sister, April Blevins, said "Jeremy was a troubled soul, but had the biggest heart and loved his son dearly!"

Lane was from Nebraska City. 

Police arrest 2 men in their 20s accused of sexually assaulting Lincoln woman
Police identify 21-year-old arrested for slashing in northeast Lincoln
Driver ticketed in southeast Lincoln crash
Son suspected of shooting father to death identified
Lincoln police chief, Lancaster County sheriff: We need officers, community support

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News