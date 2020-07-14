Lincoln man killed in stabbing at 14th and D

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 37-year-old Lincoln man died Monday night when a physical fight led to a stabbing near downtown.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister said police found Jeremy Lane unresponsive and not breathing and began CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to save him after they were called to 14th and D streets just before 8:30 p.m.

Lane died of his injuries at Bryan West Campus at 9:12 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, he had been stabbed in the chest.

Bliemeister said witnesses told police Lane and another man had been fighting between the sidewalk and the curb on the south side of D Street when Lane was stabbed.

He described the man Lane was fighting with as a "person of interest" but didn't name him.

The man had fled before police arrived.

Bliemeister said the Criminal Investigations Unit was continuing to interview witnesses and review evidence, including video.

He said the case is being investigated as a homicide, the second in 24 hours in Lincoln and the sixth this year. Bliemeister asked anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.