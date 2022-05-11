Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

A 29-year-old Lincoln man died Tuesday morning after colliding head-on with a semi truck on U.S. 34 in Seward County, according to the sheriff's office.

Beau Connely was driving his Subaru Impreza west on the highway near 210th Road at around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday when he veered across the center line and collided with an eastbound semi, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Connely was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

No citations have been issued. The sheriff's office did not identify the semi driver.

Connely's death marks the 89th fatality on Nebraska roadways this year, according to state data — a 29% increase over the five-year average year-to-date total.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.