 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 29-year-old Lincoln man died Tuesday morning after colliding head-on with a semi truck on U.S. 34 in Seward County, according to the sheriff's office.

Beau Connely was driving his Subaru Impreza west on the highway near 210th Road at around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday when he veered across the center line and collided with an eastbound semi, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Connely was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

No citations have been issued. The sheriff's office did not identify the semi driver.

Connely's death marks the 89th fatality on Nebraska roadways this year, according to state data  a 29% increase over the five-year average year-to-date total.

Northeast Lincoln apartment fire leaves one person hospitalized, dog dead
Lincoln man caught with handgun, 33 grams of meth after fleeing traffic stop, police say
Pedestrian in critical condition after Tuesday night crash in west Lincoln
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says fighting high inflation is his ‘top domestic priority’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News