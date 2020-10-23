 Skip to main content
Lincoln man killed in rollover crash in north Lincoln, State Patrol says
breaking topical top story

Fatal crash

Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies respond to a fatal crash near 27th Street and Arbor Road on Friday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

A Lincoln man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on the north edge of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at 27th Street and Arbor Road when a Ford Explorer driven by Travis Loseman, 29, of Lincoln, went out of control and rolled multiple times. A passenger, Justin Stotts, 28, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Another passenger, Jared Landry, 36, of Lincoln, was taken to Bryan West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Loseman was arrested for felony motor vehicle homicide-DUI and driving under suspension.

