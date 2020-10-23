Lincoln man killed in rollover crash in north Lincoln, State Patrol says

A Lincoln man died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on the north edge of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at 27th Street and Arbor Road when a Ford Explorer driven by Travis Loseman, 29, of Lincoln, went out of control and rolled multiple times. A passenger, Justin Stotts, 28, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.