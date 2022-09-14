Lincoln man killed in Monday car fire identified as 74-year-old resident

The man who died Monday in an accidental car fire in north Lincoln was identified Wednesday as 74-year-old Larry Schulz, a resident of the building near where his car burned earlier this week, according to police records.

Lincoln Police and fire crews responded to the Superior Place Apartments, near 14th and Superior streets, at around 11:15 a.m. Monday on a report of an explosion.

When first responders arrived, they found Schulz's SUV fully engulfed in flames, according to officials. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames but found Schulz dead.

Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said Tuesday there were five oxygen tanks in the car, three of which exploded. There were also two propane tanks that did not explode, he said.

Though Moody said an official cause has not been determined yet, Schulz — who Moody did not identify by name — was known to be a smoker. There was no evidence of foul play, the chief fire inspector said.