Lincoln man killed in Halloween motorcycle crash identified

A 60-year-old Lincoln man who died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning has been identified.
Randy Turner had been driving southbound on 48th Street near Bancroft Avenue when he struck a curb and was thrown from his 2013 Harley Davidson, according to Lincoln police.
Officer Erin Spilker said police, who found the man unresponsive just after 5 a.m. Sunday, performed life-saving measures until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived.
Turner, who was wearing a helmet when he crashed, was pronounced dead at the scene, Spilker said.
It's unclear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident, Spilker said.