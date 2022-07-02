 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man killed in Friday night stabbing identified

  • Updated
Friday night stabbing

Officers found the 26-year-old stabbing victim in the alley behind a convenience store at 27th and Dudley streets just before 9 p.m. The victim, Austin Gress of Lincoln, died at the scene.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

An apparent altercation over a bicycle led up to the death of a Lincoln man on Friday evening, Lincoln police said.

Officers responding to a call found the 26-year-old stabbing victim in the alley behind a convenience store at 27th and Dudley streets just before 9 p.m. The victim, Austin Gress of Lincoln, died at the scene.

In a news release, police said a witness described seeing the victim and another man involved in an altercation over a bicycle in front of the store before the stabbing was reported.

Police said the two men knew one another, but as of late Friday evening, no arrests had been reported. Police know the identity of the suspect and are searching for him. The department said its not releasing the suspect's name yet in order to give investigators time to locate him. 

Investigators worked at the scene for several hours, conducting interviews, checking available video and gathering other evidence. 

It was Lincoln's fourth suspected killing of 2022, more than a month after the first three occurred in one weekend. There were eight in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

