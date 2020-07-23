Lincoln man killed in crash Saturday near Sterling

A 55-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday evening near Sterling, Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith says.
He said Guillermo Castillo Sr. was pronounced dead after the Sterling Rescue Squad and Sterling Fire Department were called to the scene.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident. The results of an autopsy are pending. No further details were released.
Sterling is roughly 40 miles southeast of Lincoln.
