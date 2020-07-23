You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln man killed in crash Saturday near Sterling
Lincoln man killed in crash Saturday near Sterling

A 55-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday evening near Sterling, Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith says.

He said Guillermo Castillo Sr. was pronounced dead after the Sterling Rescue Squad and Sterling Fire Department were called to the scene.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident. The results of an autopsy are pending. No further details were released.

Sterling is roughly 40 miles southeast of Lincoln. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

