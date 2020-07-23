Lincoln man killed in crash Saturday near Sterling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln man killed in crash

A 55-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday evening near Sterling, Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith says.

He said Guillermo Castillo Sr. was pronounced dead after the Sterling Rescue Squad and Sterling Fire Department were called to the scene.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident. The results of an autopsy are pending. No further details were released.

Sterling is roughly 40 miles southeast of Lincoln.

Driver arrested in fatal Omaha crash

OMAHA — A driver involved in a weekend crash in north Omaha that killed a woman has been released from a hospital and arrested on a vehicular homicide charge, police said.

Jayden Johnson, 18, of Omaha, was arrested Tuesday and booked on counts of vehicular homicide and willful reckless driving, police said. Officials said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at a north Omaha intersection, killing Brittni McBride, 33, of Omaha.

Johnson was speeding when his SUV ran a stop sign and hit McBride’s vehicle, investigators said. McBride was thrown from her SUV and died at the scene. Johnson and his passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

