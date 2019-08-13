A Lincoln man was one of two people killed in a crash in Minnesota on Sunday.
David R. Swanson, 53, of Lincoln and Anna M. Jansen, 88, of St. Michael, Minnesota, were killed in a Sunday morning accident when their vehicles collided, according to information from the Renville County Sheriff's Office.
Four passengers were injured, one critically.
The crash was reported at 11:33 a.m. Sunday at an intersection about eight miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.
According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Jansen was going west on a county road and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2007 Buick LaCrosse driven by Swanson that was going south.
Both vehicles went into the ditch and overturned.
One of the Buick’s passengers, 53-year old Ronda L. Swanson, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical injuries.
Three other passengers in the Buick were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They were: Abigail J. Swanson, 23; Sophia G. Swanson, 19; and Livia L. Swanson, 15, all of Lincoln.